Two people injured in fire at fuel depot in Central Russia, says regional ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Two people have been injured in the fire at a fuel depot in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region on Tuesday, the press service of the regional Ministry of Health informed TASS.

"So far, [we have information] on two people injured," the press service informed.

An oil spill took place at the depot that has caught fire in the Bogorodsky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, deputy head of the regional Emergencies Ministry Vladimir Biryuchkov told reporters earlier on Tuesday. "Currently, fire is raging on an area of 5,000 square meters. There has been a spill of petroleum products," he informed.

Firefighters and rescue workers have been dispatched to the site. There are no residential houses near the depot, the local emergency response service informed.