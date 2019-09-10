More than 40 communities inundated in Jewish Autonomous Region

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Forty-one communities are flooded in the Jewish Autonomous Region. Water is subsiding in most of them, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Jewish Autonomous Region reported.

"As of September 10, 145 dwelling houses with a population of about 250 people, 1,981 residential yards, 4,456 garden plots, and 29 road sections 16.6 km long remain flooded in 41 communities in the Jewish Autonomous Region," the report says.

No communities were cut off from the outside world. Water is subsiding in the Amur River and in most other rivers. Water is being pumped out from flooded areas, the houses released from water are being dried, and areas are cleared form garbage and disinfected.

Apart from private houses, social facilities were also inundated in Birobidzhan. Two schools were transferred to e-learning. Lessons will be renewed on Wednesday in one of them. "Yesterday and today [the crews] went to schools number 9 and 11. The situation normalized in school number 11. There is still water in the basement, but it is below the level of the hot water supply system; it may be turned on. Representatives for the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing also examined the building today and permitted to renew the educational process," the city administration quoted Birobidzhan’s Deputy Mayor for Social Issues and Education Natalya Petrushkova as saying.

The children in school number 9, in which a crack in the wall was found, apart from flooding, will continue to study with the use of distant learning technologies and e-learning. According to the Directorate of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance for the Khabarovsk Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region, the animal burial sites in the region - there are two of them and they are not operating - are located in upland and far from bodies of water. They are outside the flood zone.