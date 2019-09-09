Attacker of Russian election commission chief admits guilt, says chose her house at random

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Bakhyt Karabalayev, the perpetrator accused of attacking Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova in her house, has admitted guilt, saying that he chose her house at random, without knowing who it belongs to, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

"During questioning, Karabalayev has admitted he is guilty of committing the crime, giving an account of its circumstances. He explained that he chose a house to burgle at random, as it was close to the place where he spent the night. The attacker was not aware of who lives in the house," Petrenko said.

Karabalayev was charged under Article 162 Part 3 of the Russian Criminal Code (Burglary).

On September 6, an unidentified person broke into the CEC chair’s home in the urban district of Istra outside Moscow and attacked her with a stun gun. A criminal investigation was launched into a burglary. Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS earlier that officers of the Moscow Region police had detained a suspect in the attack on Pamfilova’s home. The man born in 1983 comes from a Central Asian republic.