All forest fires in Buryatia Region extinguished

ULAN-UDE, September 9. /TASS/. All wildfires in the Buryatia Region were extinguished, the press service of the Republican Forestry Agency told journalists on Monday.

Fire-fighters extinguished fire on the territory of the Trans-Baikal National Park, which is located on the eastern bank of Lake Baikal, this past weekend. The blaze there sparked last week due to storm activity. The fire covered about 15 hectares, and 45 people, including smoke-jumpers and the forest guards of the Zapovednoye Podlemorye directorate, were involved to combat it.

This year the fire season in the Buryatia Region started almost 20 days earlier than usual. The season was complicated by the fact that the past winter was dry. Most fires this year are sparked by dry thunder storms.