Over 80 settlements remain flooded in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region

TASS. September 9. The number of inundated inhabited communities in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has climbed to 87 over the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry reported on Monday.

"As of the morning of September 9, 87 inhabited communities are in the flood zone in the Khabarovsk Region. As many as 235 houses and 930 household plots are flooded in 53 of them," the press service sai.

Forty people, including 11 children, are currently in the temporary accommodation facilities.

More than 800 people and 200 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods.