Two bodies found at helicopter crash site in Siberia

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 8. /TASS/. The bodies of two people have been discovered at a crash site of Mi-2 helicopter near the town of Dudinka, in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region, the Siberian aviation search and rescue center told TASS.

"The remains of two bodies have been found. The aircraft has been fully destroyed and burnt," a spokesman said.

This could be the helicopter that went missing on August 11 when it was en route from Novy Urengoy to Dudinka. Three people were onboard the helicopter. The flight had not been authorized and its exact route is unknown, according to the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department.