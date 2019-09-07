Russian investigators get evidence of suspect’s involvement in attack on Ella Pamfilova

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee have irrefutable evidence that the detained suspect was involved in an attack on the home of Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova outside Moscow, committee’s Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Saturday.

"Prior to the detention, the investigation received evidence and information which proved the man’s complicity in the crime," she said.

The investigation is conducted by the Main Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee, having being handed over from the Interior Ministry. Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS that officers of the Moscow regional police had detained a suspect in the attack on Pamfilova’s home. The man born in 1983 comes from a Central Asian republic.

"Following the investigators’ orders, police officers took the suspect to the Main Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee. The man was detained as a suspect in the case," Petrenko said.

A source in the law enforcement agencies reported that the suspect did not deny his complicity in the crime. The main lead in the investigation is an attempted burglary. Nevertheless, the Investigative Committee promised to look into any lead, including the one related to Pamfilova’s professional activities.

Early on Friday, an unidentified person broke into the CEC chair’s home in the urban district of Istra outside Moscow and attacked her with a stun gun. A criminal investigation was launched into a burglary.