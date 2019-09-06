Firefighters combating wildfires on territory of 1,300 hectares in Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. Wildfires are registered on the territory of 1,300 hectares in Russian regions, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Friday.

On Thursday, forest fires were reported on the territory of 29,900 hectares.

"As of 12am on 6 September 2019, 19 wildfires are reported on the territory of 1,306 hectares in Russia, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

Most wildfires are reported in Krasnoyarsk (818 hectares), Yakutia (252 hectares) and Irkutsk (208 hectares) regions. Forest fires were also registered in Komi, Tomsk and Buryatia regions.

Rainy weather and active firefighting efforts helped reduce the area covered by wildfires in Russian regions. Twenty-one wildfires were extinguished in Russia in the past 24 hours.

A total of 750 people and 56 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in two Russian regions.