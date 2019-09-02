Nearly 70 settlements flooded in Russia's Khabarovsk Region

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The number of inhabited communities in the flood zone in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has grown to 69 because of heavy rains and rising water levels in local rivers. As many as 66 settlements were inundated the day before, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"As of the morning of September 2, 69 inhabited communities in 10 municipal areas are in the flood zone after a cyclone hit the Khabarovsk Region. A total of 170 houses and 656 household plots in 37 inhabited communities are currently flooded," the press service said.

Thirty-four people, including 11 children, are currently in temporary accommodation facilities.

Over 900 people and 200 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods in the region. Emergencies Ministry employees are monitoring the situation using rescue boats and unmanned aerial vehicles. Rescuers are on duty in some settlements where the situation is the most difficult. They arrange boat crossings and deliver drinking water.