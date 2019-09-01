Russian student goes missing in UK

Stepanov, 28, had a meeting with his supervisor at the Queen Mary University of London on Tuesday. At 10.35 p.m. he took a tube train to either stay with his unknown friend in London overnight or to go home in Alkham, Kent. "Since then he has not been in touch with anyone," his friend Valeriia Umanets said, noting that it was very important to identify the person that he had planned to stay with. The incident has been reported to Kent Police and to a charity called Missing People.

Valeriia has shared a missing persons alert on social media, providing appearance details and contact information for Egor.