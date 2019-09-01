Rescuers recovered bodies of helicopter crash victims in Moscow region

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of both victims of a helicopter crash in the Moscow Region, deputy chief of the regional headquarters of the Emergencies Ministry, Sergei Voinov, told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"At 9:30 pm, two bodies have been taken to surface [from the Klayzma River]. At the moment, investigative actions are being carried out," he said.

According to Voinov, the helicopter was registered.

On Saturday, two people were killed when a small helicopter crashed into the Klyazma River outside Moscow. The helicopter had two people on board - the pilot and a passenger.

The Emergencies Ministry said that a private-owned two-seat helicopter hit the power line and crashed into the river, 50 meters off the bank. A criminal investigation was opened into the crash.

This accident with small aircraft was second in a day in the Moscow region. On Saturday morning, a light-engine plane crashed outside Moscow. The pilot died, while the passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was badly injured.