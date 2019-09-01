Five people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Texas - police

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. At least five people were killed and 21 people injured on Saturday when a gunman in West Texas drove around shooting from his vehicle, CNN reported citing Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

"We have at least 21 shooting victims and at least five deceased at this point time," Gerke said.

Earlier, the Breaking 911.com web portal reported that the shooting took place in several areas. Initially, the police assumed that the crimes were committed by two people moving in two cars, however, as Breaking 911 noted, it later turned out that there was one shooter. He was shot dead by the police, Gerke told CNN.

"He is a white male in his 3-s. I don’t have a positive identification on him. Yet, I have an idea who he is. I won’t release this information until we are absolutely positive," Gerke said.