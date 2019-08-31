Four people injured during Friday's An-2 crash-landing in Yakutia in critical condition

TASS, August 31. The four people admitted to hospital after Friday’s crash-landing of the An-2 plane in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia remain in critical condition, the region’s health ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

"The four injured persons are in critical but stable condition. The patients are receiving all the required medical assistance," the regional health authority said.

On Friday, the An-26 plane belonging to the Aviaspektr company performed an emergency landing in taiga near Lake Silyan-Kuel, about 400 km from the departure point.

The plane had seven people on board, two of them died. One person was examined by doctors and discharged from hospital.