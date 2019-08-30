One person killed in emergency landing in Russia’s Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. One person was killed and five more were injured in a crash landing of an An-2 aircraft on Friday near Lake Silyan-Kuel in Russia's Yakutia, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry's regional directorate informed.

"The officers of the regional search and rescue service have arrived at the scene of the accident. According to the updated information, there were six people on board. One person was killed, five were injured. The information is being clarified," the message by the ministry reads.

Earlier on Friday, the An-26 plane belonging to the Polar Airlines company found the landing site of the An-2 aircraft of the Aviaspektr company. The An-2 performed an emergency landing near Lake Silyan-Kuel, about 400 km from the departure point. Earlier reports suggested that only one person was injured.