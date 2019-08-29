Emergencies Ministry notes growing number of inundated settlements in Russia’s Far East

"As many as 90 inhabited communities remain inundated in four regions, 16 municipal areas and five urban districts of the Far Eastern Federal District," the press service said.

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The number of flooded inhabited communities in Russia’s Far East has grown over the past 24 hours reaching 90, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS.

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region due to floods

According to the ministry, 83 settlements were flooded the day before.

The most difficult situation has been reported in the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Khabarovsk Region, where 42 and 37 inhabited communities respectively remain flooded.

A total of 274 houses, 2,900 household plots and 98 road sections are currently in the flood zone.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 76 people, including 32 children, are in the temporary accommodation centers. As many as 2,700 people and 690 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods.