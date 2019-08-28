Rescue operation over at building collapse site in Russia’s Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. Rescue workers have pulled all workers from the rubble after a wall of a pumping station collapsed in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, the building’s owner, the Siberian Generating Company, said in a statement on the VKontakte social network.

"The body of the last missing person has been recovered… The incident claimed three lives. The Siberian Generating Company would like to extend condolences to the families of those killed," the statement reads.

Earlier reports said that two people injured in the wall collapse had been taken to the hospital.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, incident took place during reconstruction work earlier on Wednesday. An emergency source told TASS that the incident could have been caused by a violation of construction rules. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the incident.