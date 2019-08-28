Fire extinguished at shipyard in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A fire that broke out at the Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod earlier on Wednesday, has been extinguished, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The fire at Nizhny Novgorod’s Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard, which engulfed five square meters, has been extinguished. Firefighting activities involved 42 personnel and 12 pieces of equipment," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, the fire on a bulk carrier under construction killed two people and left one injured.

Founded in 1849, Krasnoye Sormovo is one of the country’s oldest shipbuilding facilities. Over the past 75 years, more than 300 submarines, including 25 nuclear ones, have been built and upgraded there.