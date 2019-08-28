Twenty-four wildfires extinguished in Russia in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 20 wildfires have been extinguished in Russian regions in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 24 wildfires were extinguished on the territory of 3,206 hectares. As of 12am on 28 August 2019, 136 wildfires are registered in Russia on the territory of 50,531 hectares," the press service said.

Most wildfires are reported in Krasnoyarsk (22,400 hectares), Kamchatka (14,100 hectares), Chukotka (5,900 hectares) and Zabaikalye (3,600 hectares) regions. Forest fires are also registered in Irkutsk (2,000 hectares) and Amur (1,600 hectares) regions.

A total of 1,080 people and 107 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in two Russian regions.