Two killed in residential house blast in Russia’s Primorye Region

VLADIVOSTOK, August 26. /TASS/. An explosion has occurred in a residential house in Nakhodka, a city in Russia’s Primorye Region. Two people have been killed, several others have been wounded, a source in the city’s emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"An explosion occurred today, presumably, a grenade. Two people were killed, several others were injured," the source said.

The Interior Ministry’s regional department has so far refrained from commenting on the issue. The Russian Federal Security Service’s department in the Primorye Region declined to comment either saying that reports had to be verified.