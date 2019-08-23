Physicians note improvement in condition of Russian girl injured in Turkey

ST. PETERSBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Physicians noted improvement in the condition of the 12-year-old girl who was injured in Bodrum. At the insistence of the St. Petersburg physicians who arrived in Turkey the child will undergo additional examination, the press service of the St. Petersburg administration told journalists on Friday.

The 12-year-old Russian was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool on August 18. She was urgently hospitalized and was in critical condition.

"The corrections made in therapy which had been coordinated by the Russian and Turkish physicians made it possible to register a reduction in the heart rate and some reduction in the cardiac distress," the report says.

The administration noted that the St. Petersburg physicians who arrived in Turkey on August 22 to offer medical help to the child managed to examine her only on Friday. "During all this time the Turkish colleagues referred to organizational difficulties in providing access for the children’ emergency physicians from St. Petersburg to the patient," the press service added.

The main external specialist of the St. Petersburg City Healthcare Committee, children’s intensivist Vladimir Kopylov, reported on August 21 that the girl was in deep coma. On the strong recommendation of the Russian specialists the Turkish physicians are ready to make a CT scan on Friday night or on Saturday morning. It was previously noted that the procedure is impossible because the patient was nontransportable.

According to the Russian Embassy in Ankara, representatives of the insurance company which provided service to the family members of the injured child, confirmed that the event is insurable, and most costs for treatment and medical service will be covered at the expense of the limits stipulated in the agreement. The girl’s father told TASS that after the package tour expires the tour operator will organize the parents’ accommodation in Turkey. "There are no problems; we are being provided with everything necessary," he said.