Sakha Region’s head lifts state of emergency introduced due to forest fires

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A regional state of emergency that has operated in the Sakha Region since August 1 due to forest fires has been lifted, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Sakha Region told TASS on Friday.

"The state of emergency has been lifted," the source said, citing the decree signed by regional head Aisen Nikolayev.

According to the decree, the state of emergency was abolished following the containment of forest fires and the absence of any major blazes in the actively protected forest zone, the abolishment of state of emergency in the forests of the Suntarsky and Ust-Aldansky districts and a reduction of fire danger in the republic to Levels 1 and 2.