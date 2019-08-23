Number of people injured in fire in warehouse in St. Petersburg reaches three

ST. PETERSBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a fire in a chandlery in St. Petersburg, which took almost a day to be extinguished, has reached three, Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine, which treated the injured, told TASS.

"There are three injured persons by now. <...> We received the third person today," the source said. It added that the patient is in moderately grave condition, having suffered burns over 17% of his body.

Two people were reported as injured on the day of the fire: both suffered poisoning with combustion products and one of them suffered burns. Physicians said they are in grave condition. "One of yesterday’s [patients] was transferred to the general medicine unit. The other one remains in the intensive care unit. His state isn’t critical; there is a trend toward improvement," the institute staff said.

The blaze sparked on the third floor of a four-storey brick building in an industrial area. Two hundred people were evacuated from the building. The area scorched by fire was 4,000 square meters. The fire was registered as Level 5, which is the highest for the city.

The fire was put out on Friday. The district administration told TASS that the building of the warehouse will most probably be pulled down. The hazardous substance maximum allowable concentration was not reportedly exceeded.