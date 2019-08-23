Russian watchdog controls epidemiological situation in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing is controlling the epidemiological situation in the Krasnodar Region and is carrying out prevention activities: infectious diseases may be conveyed through bites of these insects, the watchdog’s press service reported on Friday.

Newspaper Izvestiya earlier reported that Russian scientists registered the spread of populations of two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, along the Black Sea coast. The species transfer dangerous tropical diseases. According to the newspaper, the detected insects got to Russia from Egypt and Southeast Asia due to the global warming and are carriers of dengue, chikungunya, zika and yellow fever viruses.

"Anti-mosquito activities were organized and are underway. On August 23, 2019, an entomological examination was carried out in 410 facilities which are subject to sanitation by the federal budgetary health organization 'Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the Krasnodar Region,' after which mosquito extermination work was carried out at 242 facilities. The cleared area was 1,769.292 hectares. The frequency of sanitation was 2.5 times. Control over the effectiveness of disinfestation was conducted on an area of 1,769.292 hectares, which makes 100% of the treated area," the report says.

According to the report, monitoring the mosquitoes' number and species composition is also regularly carried out in the Krasnodar Region. "The epidemiological situation regarding arthropod-borne infections is under the department’s control. No cases of the appearance of Zika fever on the territory of the Krasnodar Region were registered. Work in the specified area continues," the press service added.