All fires extinguished in federal nature reserves — Nature Ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Experts have put out the wildfires that were active in protected areas of federal significance, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment reported on Friday.

On August 22, efforts were in place to extinguish a wildfire in the Zabaikalsky national park in the Buryatia Region.

"All the fires in the protected areas of federal importance have been extinguished. <…> At 12.00 Moscow time, there were no active fires in protected areas of federal significance," the report says.

Two hundred and ten wildfires in 36 nature reserves and 18 national parks have been registered in Russia since early 2019. The total area scorched by fires is 65,218 hectares, including 9,180 hectares in the forest zone.