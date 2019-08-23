Over 130 wildfires blazing in Russia on territory of 44,000 hectares

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 130 wildfires are registered on the territory of nearly 44,000 hectares in Russian regions early Friday, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said.

"As of 12am on 23 August 2019, 136 wildfires are registered on the territory of 43,976 hectares in Russia, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

A total of 1,400 people and 80 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires.

Most wildfires are reported in Krasnoyarsk region (on territory of 23,400 hectares) and in Chukotka region (11,500 hectares). Forest fires are also registered in Zabaikalye, Yakutia, Irkutsk and Buryatia regions.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in four Russian regions.