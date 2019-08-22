Area scorched by fire in chandlery in St. Petersburg is 2,000 square meters

ST. PETERSBURG, August 22. /TASS/. The area of the fire in a chandlery on Skladskaya Street in the Nevsky district in St. Petersburg has decreased from 4,000 square meters to 2,000 square meters. The fire level, which used to be the highest for the city, is the second now, an Emergencies Ministry official told TASS on the accident site.

"The area of the fire decreased to 2,000 square meters. The level fell to No.2," the source said.

Earlier TASS reported that the fire had been contained, citing an Emergencies Ministry official on the accident site. Rescuers said that two people were injured in the fire. One person suffered burns and was poisoned with combustion products, while the other person only suffered poisoning with combustion products.

A Mi-8 helicopter, a fire train, a field chemical-radiometric laboratory for air pollution measurement control, 224 staff members and 49 vehicles are operating on the accident site.

The blaze sparked on the third floor of a four-storey brick building in an industrial area. Two hundred people were evacuated from the building.