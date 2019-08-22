Russian girl injured in Turkey remains in extremely grave condition

ST. PETERSBURG, August 22. /TASS/. St. Petersburg physicians who arrived to Turkey on Thursday to offer medical aid to a 12-year-old Russian girl who was injured in Bodrum confirmed the child’s grave condition. The physicians are determining whether any additional examinations are needed, the press service of the St. Petersburg governor’s administration told journalists.

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya earlier reported that the 12-year-old Russian, who was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool, was urgently hospitalized and is in critical condition.

"The conclusions made earlier during a teleconference from St. Petersburg were confirmed: the patient is in extremely grave, rather stable, condition. The patient is nontransportable. They discussed treatment with Turkish colleagues and shared their opinions," the report says.

On Thursday evening physicians will learn whether her lungs were injured. "Depending on the result, a decision will be taken whether to remove drain tubes from pleural cavities. It is important for the further transportation of the patient to the CT and MR imaging rooms," the press service added. The St. Petersburg physicians will remain in Turkey until this issue is clarified.

The main external specialist of the city health care committee, children’s intensivist Vladimir Kopylov, earlier reported that the girl is in deep coma. The physician said that the Turkish medics achieved "some success" in the treatment: the state of respiratory distress improved but the child still has a marked cerebral edema and cardiac distress. St. Petersburg’s authorities are ready to offer all the necessary assistance to the family of the girl injured in Turkey.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara noted on August 20 that employees of Russia’s Consulate General in Antalya communicated with representatives of the insurance company which provided service to the family members of the injured child. They confirmed that the event is insurable, and most costs for treatment and medical service will be covered at the expense of the limits stipulated in the agreement. According to the information that the consulate general possesses, the tourist company Odeon Tours is also taking measures to provide help to the injured girl’s family, including the provision of translator services.