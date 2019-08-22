Belly-landed Airbus A321’s flight recorders deciphered — IAC source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) are through with deciphering of flight recorders from the Airbus A321 that miraculously belly-landed in a cornfield near Moscow last week, a source in the IAC told TASS on Thursday.

"The work with the flight recorders is over. Records have been deciphered, the voices of the crew members and the airport’s air traffic controller have been identified," the source said, adding that a provisional report on the investigation results will be issued within 30 days.

On August 15, a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 with over 230 people aboard, including 41 children, was heading to Simferopol from Moscow when it struck a flock of birds shortly after the takeoff. Both of the aircraft’s engines sucked in some of them and caught fire. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all passengers.

According to latest updates, 76 people, including 19 children, received minor injuries during the crash-landing. One woman was taken to hospital.

On August 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed the Hero of Russia titles on the two Ural Airlines pilots. Other crewmembers have been awarded the Orders of Courage.