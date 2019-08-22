Emergencies Ministry points to improving flood situation in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Flood waters receded in six settlements in Russia’s Far East in the past 24 hours, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, flood waters receded in six settlements, including one in the Primorsky region, two in the Khabarovsk region and three in the Amur region," the statement reads.

Flood response activities are underway in these areas, locals are being provided with necessary assistance, including psychological aid.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, "77 settlements remain flooded in the Khabarovsk, Primorsky, Amur regions and the Jewish Autonomous Region, including 172 homes, 2,400 household plots, one bridge and 86 segments of motorways."

Flood response activities in the Far East involve more than 2,200 personnel and 620 pieces of equipment.