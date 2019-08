YEKATERINBURG, August 21. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the body of the worker who was trapped inside Novo-Kalinskaya mine in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, when a rockfall blocked off the exit, the press service of the Russian Emergency Ministry’s regional branch told reporters.

"At 20:30 (local time) the rescue operation at the mine were completed. The worker who got blocked due to a rockfall was found dead," the statement says.