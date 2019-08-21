Worker injured in rockslide in Urals mine

YEKATERINBURG, August 21. /TASS/. A worker has been injured in a rockslide in a mine in Severouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region. Official representative for public relations of the Sevuralboksitruda mine company (part of Rusal) in the Urals Federal District Roman Lukichev told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, on August 21, during a rock bump and a local underground earthquake a worker was injured during mining activities. The man was blocked, and mine rescue operations are underway," Lukichev said.

According to prosecutors, a rock bump occurred at a depth of 1,040 meters (above sea level), which caused a rockslide. One miner, born in 1970, was blocked in the mine. The facility is working on a regular mode; work was temporarily suspended only on the incident site.

The Novo-Kalinskaya mine is an enterprise for the production of bauxite ore located in the community of Kalya, Severouralsk City District, Sverdlovsk Region. It is part of Sevuralboksitruda.