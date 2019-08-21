Almost 70 settlements remain flooded in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. As many as 69 inhabited communities remain inundated in four regions of Russia’s Far East, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

Difficult flood situation in Far East to continue until August 22 — weather center

"As many as 69 inhabited communities, 180 houses and 2,286 household plots remain flooded in the Khabarovsk, Primorye, Amur regions and the Jewish Autonomous Region. Four settlements in the Primorye Region continue to be cut off," the press service said.

Eighteen people, including four children, are currently in the temporary accommodation centers.

More than 2,000 people and 600 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the floods.