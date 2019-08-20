Russian embassy in Luxembourg confirms that there are no victims of flight from Moscow

BRUSSELS, August 20. / TASS /. The Russian Embassy in Luxembourg has confirmed the absence of victims in a AF1145 Moscow-Paris flight, which had previously made an emergency landing at Luxembourg Airport due to a technical malfunction. Embassy staff are already working on the site. The embassy's press service shared the information with TASS on Tuesday.

"The embassy received official confirmation from the Luxembourg authorities that there were no casualties as a result of the emergency landing, the consular officer of the embassy is already working at the airport," the diplomatic mission said.

Following maintenance, the aircraft flew to Paris, a representative of the Luxembourg airport told TASS on Tuesday. "AF1145, after refueling and maintenance, continued its flight to Paris," the airport representative stated.

The Air France airline representative in Paris told TASS that the plane landed at the Luxembourg airport at 11:55 (12:55 Moscow time) due to an emergency signal.

According to a TASS source in Luxembourg, it was a matter of identifying "a small technical aircraft malfunction" during the flight.