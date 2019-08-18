Injury toll from Perm bus accident rises to 33 - authorities

PERM, August 18. /TASS/. The injury toll from a major bus accident in the Russian city of Perm has risen to 33 after one more person had to be taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"As of 14:00 local time, 33 injured people have been taken to the hospital, including nine kids," she said.

On Saturday, the driver of a passenger bus lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a concrete wall, killing one. Following the accident, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Perm branch launched a criminal case under Article 254.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of traffic rules and rules for operation of transport vehicles, which resulted in death by negligence).