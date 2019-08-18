Tourist bus accident in Moscow leaves 29 injured

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Nineteen people have been taken to the hospital following a tourist bus accident in eastern Moscow, a spokesperson for the city’s Health Department told TASS on Sunday.

"The accident left 29 injured. As many as 19 people, including two children, have been taken to the hospital," he said.

According to earlier reports, the bus, which was carrying Chinese tourists, collided with a lamp-post after the driver had lost control of the vehicle on a wet road.

Police have launched a probe into the accident, a law enforcement source told TASS.