Ukraine’s Odessa declares mourning after hotel fire

KIEV, August 17. /TASS/. Local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Odessa have declared a day of mourning after a terrible fire broke out in the Tokyo Star hotel, killing nine people, the press service for the Odessa Regional State Administration reported on Saturday.

"To declare August 18 a mourning day to commemorate those who died. To lower state flags to half-mast on residential buildings and state agencies on the day of mourning in the region," the acting head of the regional administration said in a statement.

The fire broke out in the hotel in the early hours of August 17. Earlier, rescue teams reported eight dead and another ten injured. The police launched criminal proceedings into the blaze. The emergency service pointed out that fire inspection of the hotel was supposed to take place in July this year, however, the owner interfered and did not allow the hotel to be checked for compliance with fire safety regulations.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky took the fire investigation under his personal control. "Only those personally responsible for the fire will answer [for their actions]. Vadim Cherny, the owner of the so-called hotel, will have to answer. I will personally monitor that the punishment is in line with the law and justice," he wrote on Facebook.