22 people taken to hospital in Russia’s Perm bus accident - governor

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Twenty-two people, including eight kids, have been rushed to hospital with injuries sustained in a passenger bus crash in the Russian city of Perm, Perm Region governor Maxim Reshetnikov told TASS.

"Now 22 people are those who are receiving medical treatment," he said.

According to him, eight people were among those who were injured, they were all taken to hospital.

A TASS source in the law enforcement agencies said that the bus had ploughed into a construction shop’s wall.