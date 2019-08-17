Gromov Institute confirms authenticity of A321 crew talks posted on Internet

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS /. The authenticity of the online transcript of the conversation between the crew of the Airbus A321 aircraft, which made an emergency landing on August 15 in the Moscow region, was confirmed at the Gromov Flight Research Institute, several sources confirmed it for TASS on Saturday.

"The conversations are authentic," said a TASS source at the institute that services and owns the runway at Zhukovsky Airport.

According to him, the transcript was possibly published by radio amateurs. "The work of the airdrome traditionally attracts the attention of aviation enthusiasts, they often listen to conversations on the frequency of the Gromov control tower," he said.

On August 15, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane suffered a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all the passengers. There were over 230 people, including 41 children, aboard the aircraft.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the emergency landing.