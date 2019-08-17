Ten people injured in Russia’s Perm bus crash - Health Ministry

PERM, August 17. /TASS/. Preliminary data suggests that ten people have been injured in a bus crash in the Russian city of Perm, the Russian Health Ministry’s regional branch told TASS on Saturday.

"The preliminary number of those who were injured is ten. The information is being checked now," the branch said.

"Five children are in moderate condition," the press service of the Russian Health Ministry’s regional branch underlined.

Earlier, the regional branch of the Russian Internal Ministry told TASS that the accident occurred in the outskirts of Perm. The 53 route bus drove into a pole, the ministry said. Six people and two units of equipment were involved in helping those inside the bus.