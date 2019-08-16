Hainan eliminates 5,000 illegally obtained weapons since 2018

HAIKOU, August 16. /TASS/. Chinese law enforcement agencies destroyed over 5,000 units of illegal firearms and cold weapons seized from the population on Hainan in 2018.

According to local media, since January 2018, the resort province police conducted 130 cases of illegal storage, use, and sale of pistols, sawn-off shotguns, rifles, and machine guns. Law enforcement officers eliminated eight gangs and six underground firearms distribution centers. Since the beginning of 2019, the police detained 230 residents, who had been in possession of weapons' arsenals. Among the confiscated weapons one could find bazookas, flamethrowers and air rifles, artillery shells, more than 2,000 tonnes of gunpowder, about 5.600 tones of explosives.

"Hainan’s law enforcement agencies will continue to actively fight against crimes related to the use of firearms and explosives," the official spokesman for the island’s security department said. "The destruction of illegal weapons will help create a safe environment for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's People's Republic in November."

A mass rally in 150 Chinese cities was held this week to destroy firearms and explosives confiscated from the population over the past year and a half. Over 107,000 pistols, rifles and other illegal weapons were sent for remelting.