Another bird strike causes Utair flight to return to Moscow's Vnukovo airport

Miracle in a cornfield: Airliner belly-lands safely outside Moscow following bird strike

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 16. /TASS/. A Utair airliner headed from Moscow to Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, returned to its departure airport on Friday after a bird hit its windshield, the air carrier’s press service informed TASS.

"The Moscow-Ufa flight returned to Vnukovo after suffering a bird strike shortly after takeoff. A bird hit its windshield. The aircraft landed safely. The airline is changing the plane," the press service stated.

It noted that the flight to Ufa is scheduled to depart at 15:30 Moscow time.