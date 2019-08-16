Two workers die as wall collapses at industrial site in Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. Two workers were killed when a wall collapsed at an industrial site in the Volkhovsky District of the Leningrad Region on Friday, the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS. The incident occurred in the course of dismantling an industrial facility of the Pikalyovskaya Soda company.
