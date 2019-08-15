Sixty more passengers arrive in Simferopol after crash landing in Moscow region

SIMFEROPOL, August 15. /TASS/. Around 60 more passengers have arrived in Simferopol Thursday evening after their plane crash landed in the Moscow region earlier, the press service of the Simferopol airport told TASS.

"The Ural Airlines plane has landed at the Simferopol airport," the press service said.

TASS earlier reported that after the crash landing, 58 passengers took Flight 9105 from Moscow's Domodedovo airport to Simferopol. Seven other people arrived there earlier, 88 passengers refused to take another plane, and 65 people remain undecided.

An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff. Both of the aircraft’s engines sucked in several birds and caught fire. There were 226 people aboard the aircraft, including 41 children.

The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all passengers. According to medical sources, 76 people sought medical attention in the wake of the crash-landing. Currently, one woman remains hospitalized.