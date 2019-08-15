Boy vanishes from car as parents head off for forest stroll

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A boy has disappeared from his parents’ car, while the parents were out to gather berries in the forest in the Omsk Region, the press unit of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

The investigation says that the three-year old boy disappeared when his parents decided to venture into the forest to gather some berries, leaving him alone in the car in the front seat with the doors closed. They returned 15 minutes later to find out that the child had disappeared. After looking for him themselves for 3 hours, they called the police.

Head of The Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin sent a forensic team to the region to search for the boy. The committee has launched criminal proceedings into the disappearance under the murder article of the Russian criminal code.

Mobile forensic laboratories were sent to the site. Drones, thermal cameras, geo-and hydrolocators and other forensic devices and instruments will be used to look for the child.

"The search operation is ongoing and does not stop for a minute. Investigation officers and agents of other law enforcement structures are involved in the operation, as well as tracker dogs, locals and activists," the Investigative Committee added. Aviation is also conduction search missions. The operation found the boy’s cap, which the father identified as his.