YEKATERINBURG, August 15. /TASS/. The crew members of a Ural Airlines flight en route from Moscow to Simferopol that crash landed in the Moscow region shortly after takeoff from Zhukovsky International Airport have been suspended until a probe is over, the air carrier’s spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"The crew members have been suspended until a probe is over. This is a normal practice," the spokesperson said.