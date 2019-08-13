Germany wants more information from Russia about mom and daughter missing in Munich

BERLIN, July 26./TASS/. Munich police have failed to find the bodies of two female Russian nationals who went missing a month ago, and the investigation has requested additional information from Russia, Ken Heidenreich, spokesman for the Munich Prosecutor’s Office told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We, for our part, are conducting a far-reaching investigation. We have also requested legal assistance from Russia, since both victims hold Russian citizenship," the spokesman said. The investigation wants to learn more about "the family situation" of the victims, he said without elaborating.

Josef Wimmer, director of Munich's Murder Commission, for his part, said that a doormat was found in the woods to the east of Munich that had disappeared from the Munich apartment of the Russian mother and daughter after the suspected murder. Spots of what is believed to be the victims’ blood were found on the doormat.

Maria, aged 46, and her 16-year-old daughter went missing on July 13. They left home walking along Ottobrunner Strasse and headed to a shopping center in the Neuperlach neighborhood. They haven’t contacted their relatives since then.

Maria’s husband, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, was detained on June 21. He is suspected of killing the two. The man is currently in a pretrial detention center and is not cooperating with the investigators. Nothing has been reported about his possible motives as yet.