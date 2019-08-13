Knife attack targets altar server on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Police have launched an investigation after an assistant to a clergyman was presumably attacked with a knife at the Kazan Cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square.

"Yesterday, a man, who was acting strangely, attacked an altar attendant (a lay assistant to a clergyman) at the Kazan Cathedral, slashing his garment. The police, who were on duty nearby, detained the man, hauling him off to a local police station," a police spokesman told TASS.

No one was injured during the incident. An investigation is underway and a decision will be made after it is completed.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the perpetrator had been armed with a knife, which he used to slash the altar server’s clothes.