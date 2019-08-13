Over 120 people evacuated from stranded ship in White Sea

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Rescuers have evacuated 121 people from a sightseeing ship stranded in the White Sea, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Karelia region said on Tuesday.

"At 5:20 am on 13 August 2019, passengers have been successfully evacuated from the Sapfir sightseeing ship in the White Sea," the ministry said.

"Some 121 people have been evacuated, they were traveling from Solovki to Belomorsk," a spokesman said.

No one was injured during the incident and the vessel was not damaged.

The ship ran aground some 9 km from the city of Belomorsk. The rescue effort was launched at night and lasted for nearly four hours, involving several boats and a fishing vessel.