State of emergency to remain in effect in Russian settlement affected by ammo depot blasts

KRASNOYARSK, August 13. /TASS/. A state of emergency in the Kamenka settlement, Krasnoyarsk region, which was affected by explosions at a military storage facility, will remain until reconstruction activities are over, the regional government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The regional emergency response team dealing with the aftermath of the ammo depot explosions decided to allow the settlement’s residents and construction workers to enter Kamenka. However, the state of emergency will remain in effect until reconstruction activities are over," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, regional Governor Alexander Uss chaired a meeting of the emergency response team on Monday. The team decided to extend the state of emergency in Kamenka until the morning of August 13.

A fire at the ammo depot, which caused numerous explosions, broke out on August 5 and was extinguished on August 6. As many as 16,000 people were evacuated from communities located within a 20-km radius of the facility. A state of emergency was declared in the Achinsk district. New explosions rocked through the ammo depot late on August 9. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the blasts were caused by a lightning.