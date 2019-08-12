Russia offers condolences to Tanzania following deadly fuel tanker blast

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow has offered condolences to the families of those killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement reads.

A fuel tanker exploded after a collision in eastern Tanzania on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was caused by a cigarette. Most of the victims are locals who were collecting fuel from puddles and street-food vendors.

The explosion killed 75, while 39 people still remain hospitalized. On Sunday, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli declared a three-day morning for the victims of the blast.